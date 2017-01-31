Make your voice heard: Civic engageme...

Make your voice heard: Civic engagement takes hard work but reaps many rewards

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The village of Morristown has hired the Development Authority of the North Country to conduct a study on potentially dissolving the community. Carrie M. Tuttle, a DANC engineer, said the next step will be to create a committee of residents to oversee the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Business 19 hr Lost my business 7
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Jan 21 Angel 1
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Watch for Jefferson County was issued at February 01 at 1:12AM EST

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,064 • Total comments across all topics: 278,443,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC