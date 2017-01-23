Macaluso, Jennings ready to run for City Council again
With 11 months until the November election, City Council members Teresa R. Macaluso and Stephen A. Jennings are ready to run for re-election. “I'm definitely running,” Councilman Jennings said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|6 hr
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Mon
|Huey
|10
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Jan 21
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
|George Galbraith
|Jan 15
|sue
|1
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 13
|Missy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC