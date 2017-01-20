Lowville officials shift focus to a o...

Lowville officials shift focus to a oefive streetsa upgrade project

With emergency sewer upgrades essentially completed, village officials are shifting their focus to this year's planned $16.2 million upgrade of five main streets. Ryan G. Churchill, an engineer with GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying, Watertown, told trustees Wednesday that preliminary work is continuing on the so-called “five streets” project, with drainage mapped, storm sewers profiled and financing being worked on.

Watertown, NY

