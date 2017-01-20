Lowville officials shift focus to a oefive streetsa upgrade project
With emergency sewer upgrades essentially completed, village officials are shifting their focus to this year's planned $16.2 million upgrade of five main streets. Ryan G. Churchill, an engineer with GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying, Watertown, told trustees Wednesday that preliminary work is continuing on the so-called “five streets” project, with drainage mapped, storm sewers profiled and financing being worked on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|21 hr
|Avril
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
|George Galbraith
|Jan 15
|sue
|1
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 13
|Missy
|19
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 10
|Father
|2
|granger watson (Dec '15)
|Jan 3
|Lmfao
|4
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC