Lowville officials shift focus to a oefive streetsa upgrade project

With emergency sewer upgrades essentially completed, village officials are shifting their focus to this year's planned $16.2 million upgrade of five main streets. Ryan G. Churchill, an engineer with GYMO Architecture, Engineering and Land Surveying, Watertown, told trustees Wednesday that preliminary work is continuing on the so-called “five streets” project, with drainage mapped, storm sewers profiled and financing being worked on.

