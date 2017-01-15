Looking Backward

Looking Backward

Next Story Prev Story
33 min ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Jan. 15, 2007: Carthage Area Hospital has received approval to use a magnetic resonance imaging unit. The hospital will construct a building where the current delivery rooms are located for the 15-ton MRI machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Fri Missy 19
Best girls aau team Jan 10 Father 2
Jesse Otto (Apr '13) Jan 4 Yuck 2
granger watson (Dec '15) Jan 3 Lmfao 4
Local Business Dec 29 HiTop 4
who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12) Dec 24 so so 13
Poker game!! Dec 21 MIKEtheSTEELHEADER 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Cuba
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,357 • Total comments across all topics: 277,921,258

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC