Library builds upon popularity of Legos with adult programs
Adults are invited to hit the bricks at Flower Memorial Library for two Lego programs that will also build upon their storytelling skills. “Legos are not just for kids,” said John M. Falge, Watertown, organizer and host of the Monday, Jan. 23, and Tuesday, Jan. 24, StoryStarter programs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 10
|Father
|2
|Jesse Otto (Apr '13)
|Jan 4
|Yuck
|2
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 3
|An honest serious...
|15
|granger watson (Dec '15)
|Jan 3
|Lmfao
|4
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC