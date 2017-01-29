Lewis County General has another stro...

Lewis County General has another strong fiscal year

Saturday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Lewis County General Hospital had its fourth straight year in the black in 2016, with some unexpected revenues helping to boost its cash balance to record levels. “Overall, it was very successful year,” said Jeffery W. Hellinger, chief financial officer at the county-owned hospital.

