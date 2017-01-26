Lake effect snow mostly stays north of Syracuse this weekend
While feet of snow will fall across the Tug Hill, the Syracuse area may pick up a couple of inches of snow later Sunday. (Dennis Nett Syracuse- Lake effect snow will be the primary weather factor this weekend across Central New York, even though most of the snow will be locked to the north across the Tug Hill.
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|Fri
|Enough Already
|5
|Best girls aau team
|Thu
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Jan 21
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
