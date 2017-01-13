Keegan concert raises $12,000 for Hospice of Jefferson County
Ted Keegan's holiday concert to benefit Hospice of Jefferson County, held Jan. 8 at Jefferson Community College, raised around $12,000 for the non-profit agency. The concert was renamed “I'll Be Home After Christmas” after being postponed last month due to a snowstorm.
