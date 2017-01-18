Jury deliberations set to begin in Watertown murder trial

The defense in the murder trial of Kyle A. Box, 20, Carthage, presented its lone witness Tuesday as Dr. Andrew Kaufman took the stand in Jefferson County Court to give his opinion on Box's mental state on the night that Randy J. Bent, 62, died at his Watertown home. Dr. Kaufman, an employee of the William George Agency for Children's Services, near Ithaca, described his interview with Box to the jury, shedding light on what he believed were psychologically damaging events in Box's childhood.

