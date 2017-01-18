Jury deliberations set to begin in Wa...

Jury deliberations set to begin in Watertown murder trial

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The defense in the murder trial of Kyle A. Box, 20, Carthage, presented its lone witness Tuesday as Dr. Andrew Kaufman took the stand in Jefferson County Court to give his opinion on Box's mental state on the night that Randy J. Bent, 62, died at his Watertown home. Dr. Kaufman, an employee of the William George Agency for Children's Services, near Ithaca, described his interview with Box to the jury, shedding light on what he believed were psychologically damaging events in Box's childhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wrestling 7 hr curious 3
shannon waldron (Jan '14) 16 hr Ngineer 7
George Galbraith Jan 15 sue 1
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Jan 13 Missy 19
Best girls aau team Jan 10 Father 2
granger watson (Dec '15) Jan 3 Lmfao 4
Local Business Dec 29 HiTop 4
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,582 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC