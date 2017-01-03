Family Welcomes New Year's Baby in Watertown
Eden was born around 2 a.m. on New Year's Day, the first newborn of 2017 at Samaritan Medical Center. "I genuinely thought 2017 was going to be a calmer and more relaxing year, but I don't think it's going to be that way, because I started it off having a baby in an hour," said Riana.
