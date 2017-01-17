Efforts continue on Watertowna s anti...

Efforts continue on Watertowna s anti-poverty plan

Organizers putting together the city's $1 million anti-poverty program want to make sure that people at risk are involved in tackling the problem. They are looking for low-income people to serve on a 40- to 50-member task force that will be asked to develop and execute the plan to address poverty.

