DWI wrap
Jason M. LaClair, 33, of 27634 Route 283, Lot 58, Watertown, was charged by city police at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Factory Street in Watertown. Police said he refused a breath test to determine his blood alcohol content.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Arrested
|7 hr
|Huey
|10
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Jan 21
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 19
|Avril
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
|George Galbraith
|Jan 15
|sue
|1
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 13
|Missy
|19
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC