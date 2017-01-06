Disrupting the flow: Drug Task Force breaks up narcotics group operating in region
A coordinated effort between the Watertown Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and State Police resulted last month in breaking up a major drug operation in the region. On Dec. 28, Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills announced the indictments of six Watertown-area residents and one individual from New York City on felony drug charges and the county's first enterprise corruption charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Otto (Apr '13)
|Jan 4
|Yuck
|2
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 3
|An honest serious...
|15
|granger watson (Dec '15)
|Jan 3
|Lmfao
|4
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 2
|Parents
|1
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC