DEC accepting applications for day-old pheasant chick program
The state Department of Environmental Conservation has opened the application period for the Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program for those able to raise and release pheasants. The program provides day-old chicks to participants who can provide a brooding facility, a covered outdoor rearing pen, and an adequate release site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|Fri
|Enough Already
|5
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Jan 21
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC