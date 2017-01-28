DEC accepting applications for day-ol...

DEC accepting applications for day-old pheasant chick program

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has opened the application period for the Day-Old Pheasant Chick Program for those able to raise and release pheasants. The program provides day-old chicks to participants who can provide a brooding facility, a covered outdoor rearing pen, and an adequate release site.

