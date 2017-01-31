Crews fight structure fire in Adams Center, none injured

Time was of the essence for James D. Trapiss, as a fire quickly worked up to his third-floor apartment on Route 11. Watching television in his apartment at 13334 Route 11, near Bailey Road, a smell he had noticed earlier in the day quickly became much worse. Crews from several departments were called to the home at about 1:03 p.m. The home, which has seven apartments, is a total loss, according to Adams Center Fire Chief Mark C. Thomas.

