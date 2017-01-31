Crews fight structure fire in Adams C...

Crews fight structure fire in Adams Center, none injured

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Time was of the essence for James D. Trapiss, as a fire quickly worked up to his third-floor apartment on Route 11. Watching television in his apartment at 13334 Route 11, near Bailey Road, a smell he had noticed earlier in the day quickly became much worse. Crews from several departments were called to the home at about 1:03 p.m. The home, which has seven apartments, is a total loss, according to Adams Center Fire Chief Mark C. Thomas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone know Shanea Cross? 19 hr Ooooooou 2
Local Business Wed HiTop 9
News Watertown man charged with DWI Jan 29 Juan 1
Best girls aau team Jan 26 Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Jefferson County was issued at February 02 at 5:49PM EST

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,018 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC