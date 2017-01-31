Crews fight structure fire in Adams Center, none injured
Time was of the essence for James D. Trapiss, as a fire quickly worked up to his third-floor apartment on Route 11. Watching television in his apartment at 13334 Route 11, near Bailey Road, a smell he had noticed earlier in the day quickly became much worse. Crews from several departments were called to the home at about 1:03 p.m. The home, which has seven apartments, is a total loss, according to Adams Center Fire Chief Mark C. Thomas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|19 hr
|Ooooooou
|2
|Local Business
|Wed
|HiTop
|9
|Watertown man charged with DWI
|Jan 29
|Juan
|1
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 26
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC