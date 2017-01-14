Court officials mull over centralized arraignment in Jefferson County

Law enforcement and court officials met on Thursday afternoon to find out more about how the state's new centralized arraignment program will work in Jefferson County. Representatives from the Fifth Judicial District outlined the plans to more than 30 stakeholders during the more than hourlong meeting in the Jefferson County Courthouse complex, said Judge David S. Gideon, special counsel for supervising judges in Onondaga County.

