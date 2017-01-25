City Manager: Watertown facing a extr...

City Manager: Watertown facing a extremely difficulta budget

Read more: Watertown Daily Times

City Council members were told Monday night that they should expect to face a difficult budget year when deliberations begin this spring. City Manager Sharon A. Addison and Comptroller James E. Mills outlined what council members can expect when the city manager releases her proposed 2017-18 budget in late April.

