Bradley to pick showa s best

Bradley to pick show's best
Watertown resident Thomas H. Bradley III will be the best in show judge for the 141st annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, which will be held Monday, Feb. 13, and Tuesday, Feb. 14, in New York City. Mr. Bradley will officiate over the seven group winners, which will come from among the nearly 2,800 dogs, representing 202 breeds.
