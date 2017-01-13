Box maintains self-defense claims in videotaped confession

Jurors in the Jefferson County Court murder trial of Kyle A. Box, 20, Carthage, were shown Thursday all six hours of Box's 2015 interrogation by city police detectives. Box is on trial for allegedly stabbing Randy J. Bent, 62, to death March 8, 2015, at Mr. Bent's 821 Morrison St. home.

