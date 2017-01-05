Appellate court upholds Lewis second-degree rape conviction from 2013
The state Appellate Court, Fourth Judicial Division, has upheld the 2013 conviction of a Watertown man accused of having sex with a minor in southern Lewis County. The judicial panel recently affirmed the jury conviction of Patrick J. Elliott, 37, of 518 W. Main St., Apt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jesse Otto (Apr '13)
|22 hr
|Yuck
|2
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Tue
|An honest serious...
|15
|granger watson (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Lmfao
|4
|Best girls aau team
|Jan 2
|Parents
|1
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC