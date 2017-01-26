a oeShorta selections announced for S...

a oeShorta selections announced for Snowtown Film Festival

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The festival at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., opens at 6 p.m. Friday with a sold out “flannel casual” red carpet reception and a screening and panel discussion of the multi-award-nominated film “Captain Fantastic,” starring Viggo Mortensen, a graduate of Watertown High School and St. Lawrence University, Canton. The actor, who on Monday was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the film, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion following the showing .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Local Business Fri Enough Already 5
Best girls aau team Thu Spirxer 4
Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo... Jan 24 Anon 2
Mayor Arrested Jan 23 Huey 10
Anyone know Shanea Cross? Jan 21 Angel 1
Caprara Jan 20 noticed 1
shannon waldron (Jan '14) Jan 17 Ngineer 7
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Lake Effect Snow Warning for Jefferson County was issued at January 28 at 6:50AM EST

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,375 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC