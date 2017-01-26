a oeShorta selections announced for Snowtown Film Festival
The festival at the Dulles State Office Building, 317 Washington St., opens at 6 p.m. Friday with a sold out “flannel casual” red carpet reception and a screening and panel discussion of the multi-award-nominated film “Captain Fantastic,” starring Viggo Mortensen, a graduate of Watertown High School and St. Lawrence University, Canton. The actor, who on Monday was nominated for an Oscar for his role in the film, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion following the showing .
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|Fri
|Enough Already
|5
|Best girls aau team
|Thu
|Spirxer
|4
|Driving through Watertown- looking for adult bo...
|Jan 24
|Anon
|2
|Mayor Arrested
|Jan 23
|Huey
|10
|Anyone know Shanea Cross?
|Jan 21
|Angel
|1
|Caprara
|Jan 20
|noticed
|1
|shannon waldron (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|Ngineer
|7
