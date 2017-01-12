a La Laa lands 11 BAFTA nominations; Producers Guild likes a Deadpoola ...
The frothy musical “La La Land” continued its run as an awards favorite on Tuesday, picking up 11 nominations from the EE British Academy Film Awards, but there were surprises in the competition, familiarly known as the BAFTAs: The extraterrestrial drama “Arrival” and “Nocturnal Animals,” Tom Ford's twisty tale-within-a-tale, drew nine nominations apiece.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Best girls aau team
|Tue
|Father
|2
|Jesse Otto (Apr '13)
|Jan 4
|Yuck
|2
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Jan 3
|An honest serious...
|15
|granger watson (Dec '15)
|Jan 3
|Lmfao
|4
|Local Business
|Dec 29
|HiTop
|4
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC