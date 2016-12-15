Watertown woman accused of endangering children with deplorable house
City police charged Nicole M. Parker, 31, of 212 Farewell St. Apt. 3 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and unlawful possession of marijuana at 6:20 p.m. Monday at the city police department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|so so
|13
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Fri
|Utica zoo
|10
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
|Local Business
|Dec 14
|Enough already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC