Watertown wastewater employee retires
Terry A. Gagnon is retiring on Friday from the city of Watertown's wastewater treatment plant after 27 years of service. City officials will celebrate his retirement at noon that day with a get-together at the treatment plant at 700 William T. Field Drive.
