Watertown town ambulance service fixed computer glitch
Town officials are blaming a computer glitch with its narcotics inventory for prompting the town of Watertown Ambulance Service to go offline for a couple of days earlier this month. Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett confirmed on Monday that the problem arose after the ambulance service upgraded its computer system, causing staff members not to have access to its secured narcotics inventory.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|50 min
|dikstruk
|3
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|13 hr
|Justice for Tammy...
|13
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC