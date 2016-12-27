Watertown town ambulance service fixe...

Watertown town ambulance service fixed computer glitch

Town officials are blaming a computer glitch with its narcotics inventory for prompting the town of Watertown Ambulance Service to go offline for a couple of days earlier this month. Town Supervisor Joel R. Bartlett confirmed on Monday that the problem arose after the ambulance service upgraded its computer system, causing staff members not to have access to its secured narcotics inventory.

