Watertown to continue crow hazing on Dec. 28
Crews from Loomacres Wildlife Management will be using a variety of harassment methods to disperse the crows, including pyrotechnics, lasers, air rifles and other devices. The city said that the hazing methods can produce loud noises and flashing lights meant to frighten the birds and may also be noticed by local residents.
