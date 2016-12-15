Watertown man flees police following domestic incident

Mr. Pacheco is charged with obstructing breath, second-degree harassment, felony second-degree attempted assault, resisting arrest, failure to stop, two counts of failure to signal, a maximum speed violation, a traffic deviation violation, and a stop sign violation. According to Watertown Police, Mr. Pacheco grabbed victim Brittany Black by her arm, pushed her across the kitchen, against a wall and on the couch during a domestic incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.