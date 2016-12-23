Watertown man charged with harassment and criminal contempt

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies charged Tyler L. Nasworthy, 21, of 520 South Hamilton St., with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt at 10:08 a.m. Dec. 17 at 19221 U.S. Route 11. Deputies said Mr. Nasworthy spat in Kimberly J. O. Fleming's face during a domestic dispute in her car, violating a refrain from order of protection. Mr. Nasworthy had a prior conviction for second-degree criminal contempt on Apr. 16, 2015.

