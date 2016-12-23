Watertown man charged with harassment...

Watertown man charged with harassment and criminal contempt

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies charged Tyler L. Nasworthy, 21, of 520 South Hamilton St., with second-degree harassment and first-degree criminal contempt at 10:08 a.m. Dec. 17 at 19221 U.S. Route 11. Deputies said Mr. Nasworthy spat in Kimberly J. O. Fleming's face during a domestic dispute in her car, violating a refrain from order of protection. Mr. Nasworthy had a prior conviction for second-degree criminal contempt on Apr. 16, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12) 18 hr so so 13
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Fri Utica zoo 10
Poker game!! Dec 21 MIKEtheSTEELHEADER 1
Phillip Lee Vogt Dec 20 Not making sense 2
Watertown KFC Employee Dec 18 just tell the truth 2
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Dec 17 Disheartened 5
Local Business Dec 14 Enough already 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,804

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC