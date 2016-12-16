Watertown man and woman accused of st...

Watertown man and woman accused of stealing from Walmart

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Jefferson County sheriff's deputies charged James A., 31, and Kari L. Warner, 37, of 131 West Flower Ave., with petit larceny at 6:50 p.m. last Sunday at Walmart Supercenter, 20823 Route 3. Thousands of readers like you have made Northern New York Newspapers the number one ranked website* for local news and sports coverage in the north country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12) 4 hr so so 13
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Fri Utica zoo 10
Poker game!! Dec 21 MIKEtheSTEELHEADER 1
Phillip Lee Vogt Dec 20 Not making sense 2
Watertown KFC Employee Dec 18 just tell the truth 2
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Dec 17 Disheartened 5
Local Business Dec 14 Enough already 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,734

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC