Watertown man and woman accused of stealing from Walmart
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies charged James A., 31, and Kari L. Warner, 37, of 131 West Flower Ave., with petit larceny at 6:50 p.m. last Sunday at Walmart Supercenter, 20823 Route 3.
