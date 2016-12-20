Watertown man accused of weapons, drug offenses
State police charged Jarred N. Dukes, 35, of Watertown, with multiple weapons offenses following a drug complaint on Dec. 16. Troopers said they were dispatched on to Beaver Meadow Apartments, Eimicke Place, for a complaint of marijuana use. At that point, police linked Mr. Dukes with the marijuana use.
