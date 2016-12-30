Watertown man accused of threatening to fight police officer

City police charged Jeremy T. Datoush, 34, of 342 South Rutland St. with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday at 500 Newell St. City police said Mr. Datoush stood in the middle of the street yelling and threatening to fight a city police officer. Mr. Datoush then struggled with four officers as they tried to handcuff him.

