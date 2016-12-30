Watertown man accused of threatening to fight police officer
City police charged Jeremy T. Datoush, 34, of 342 South Rutland St. with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct at 11:10 p.m. Wednesday at 500 Newell St. City police said Mr. Datoush stood in the middle of the street yelling and threatening to fight a city police officer. Mr. Datoush then struggled with four officers as they tried to handcuff him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|Thu
|HiTop
|4
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Dec 27
|For The Record
|14
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC