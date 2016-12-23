Town of Alexandria accused of using poorly conducted tests to fire union workers
The town of Alexandria is taking heat for its drug testing, with union officials accusing the town of using improperly conducted tests to get rid of a pair of union employees. In one case, one worker who had a pair of doctor's notes explaining medications that could have created a positive test was rebuked by the Town Council, and the town's minutes publicly declared that the worker used cocaine.
