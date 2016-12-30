Three busloads from north country heading to D.C. for Jan. 21 Womena s March

Three busloads of north country residents will be among thousands of people expected to gather in the nation's capital on Jan. 21 for the high-profile Washington Women's March. Three 56-passenger coach buses will depart from St. Lawrence County for the march and rally which starts at 10 a.m. the day after Republican Donald Trump's inauguration as the nation's 45th president.

