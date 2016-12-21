The 20 Most Common Last Names In New ...

The 20 Most Common Last Names In New York

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 17 Read more: Lite 98.7

What are the most common last names in New York? From Buffalo to Albany, from Watertown to Binghamton, here's what we found out. 1) Smith 114,166 2) Brown 72,320 3) Williams 71,973 4) Johnson 68,760 5) Miller 54,856 6) Jones 53,878 7) Rodriguez 53,820 8) Lee 49,088 9) Davis 42,852 10) Rivera 38,486 11) Thomas 37,114 12) Wilson 32,484 13) Gonzalez 31,747 14) White 30,555 15) Martinez 30,544 16) Garcia 30,468 17) Perez 29,522 18) Martin 29,288 19) Lopez 29,197 20) Lewis 29,117 According to the website, it appears Smith is the most common name across New York with over 114,00 Smith;s registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12) 4 hr so so 13
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Fri Utica zoo 10
Poker game!! Dec 21 MIKEtheSTEELHEADER 1
Phillip Lee Vogt Dec 20 Not making sense 2
Watertown KFC Employee Dec 18 just tell the truth 2
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Dec 17 Disheartened 5
Local Business Dec 14 Enough already 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,755 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,749

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC