The 20 Most Common Last Names In New York

What are the most common last names in New York? From Buffalo to Albany, from Watertown to Binghamton, here's what we found out. 1) Smith 114,166 2) Brown 72,320 3) Williams 71,973 4) Johnson 68,760 5) Miller 54,856 6) Jones 53,878 7) Rodriguez 53,820 8) Lee 49,088 9) Davis 42,852 10) Rivera 38,486 11) Thomas 37,114 12) Wilson 32,484 13) Gonzalez 31,747 14) White 30,555 15) Martinez 30,544 16) Garcia 30,468 17) Perez 29,522 18) Martin 29,288 19) Lopez 29,197 20) Lewis 29,117 According to the website, it appears Smith is the most common name across New York with over 114,00 Smith;s registered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lite 98.7.