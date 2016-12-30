Six low-income housing Watertown properties to undergo major renovations

Plans have gone a bit under the radar for a Massachusetts developer to move forward with a $20 million project to acquire and rehabilitate six low-income apartment buildings in the city. But Evergreen Partners LLC, Ipswich, Mass., finalized the approximately $3.2 million deal to acquire the six properties on Dec. 19, and work is scheduled to begin next week on three of the buildings.

