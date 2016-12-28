Seven individuals indicted in county-wide drug sweep

A countywide investigation conducted by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force over several months has led to several indictments on felony drug charges and the county's first enterprise corruption charges. Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills announced Wednesday Watertown area residents, as well as one from Brooklyn, were accused of selling cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin as part of an organized group operating both within the city and in the larger metropolitan area.

