Seven individuals indicted in county-wide drug sweep
A countywide investigation conducted by the Metro-Jefferson Drug Task Force over several months has led to several indictments on felony drug charges and the county's first enterprise corruption charges. Jefferson County District Attorney Kristyna S. Mills announced Wednesday Watertown area residents, as well as one from Brooklyn, were accused of selling cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin as part of an organized group operating both within the city and in the larger metropolitan area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|Thu
|HiTop
|4
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Dec 27
|For The Record
|14
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC