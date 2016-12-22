Santa soars into town to visit Samari...

Santa soars into town to visit Samaritana s kids

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

Ol' Saint Nick, having traded his reindeer and sleigh for something more modern, arrived early this year to visit youngsters at Samaritan Medical Center. Santa Claus was flown in by helicopter through swirling snow on Thursday morning to spread treats, toys and holiday cheer.

