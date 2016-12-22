Santa soars into town to visit Samaritana s kids
Ol' Saint Nick, having traded his reindeer and sleigh for something more modern, arrived early this year to visit youngsters at Samaritan Medical Center. Santa Claus was flown in by helicopter through swirling snow on Thursday morning to spread treats, toys and holiday cheer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Business
|2 hr
|so rude
|2
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|10 hr
|Justice for Tammy...
|13
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC