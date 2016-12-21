Probation for assaulting mentally deficient woman
A former Whitewater man has been placed on 10 years' probation after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting a 27-year-old mentally deficient Watertown woman. Through a plea agreement with the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office, Harry Haslam, now of Spring Prairie, pleaded no contest to a single count of felony second-degree sexual assault for allegedly engaging in intercourse with the woA mA A an in Watertown between September and November of 2014.
