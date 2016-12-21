Pair indicted on drug charges after allegedly possessing cocaine

Sigfrud K. Chest, 33, is accused of selling cocaine in Jefferson County from September to November as a part of a criminal enterprise and possessing materials to weigh and package cocaine. Chest, also known as “N.O.,” was charged with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, five counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, enterprise corruption, second and fourth-degree conspiracy and two counts of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.