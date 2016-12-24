North country officials tackle poor rental housing
Ricky E. Frazier doesn't know why landlords have to take all the blame for run-down rental properties, deteriorating neighborhoods and blight. Tenants get off the hook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Tue
|For The Record
|14
|Local Business
|Mon
|dikstruk
|3
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC