More businesses looking at moving into Lincoln Building
A week after securing $950,000 in state funding, the developers of the Lincoln Building say they should soon have some good news about filling the four remaining storefronts in the historic Public Square landmark. Building owner Brian H. Murray, owner of Washington Street Properties, would not identify the prospective tenants, only to say he's been focusing on getting businesses to join a yoga studio in the building's five storefronts.
