Mayor Butler urges South Massey Street connector road
Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. decided to go right to the top in his effort to persuade the state Department of Transportation to build a new road off South Massey Street when the Arsenal Street bridge undergoes a $10 million replacement in 2019. Earlier this year, DOT officials told the city that the state cannot afford to build an overpass that would alleviate traffic along Arsenal Street while the busy four-lane bridge gets replaced in two years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|5 hr
|For The Record
|14
|Local Business
|15 hr
|dikstruk
|3
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|Dec 24
|so so
|13
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC