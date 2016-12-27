Mayor Butler urges South Massey Stree...

Mayor Butler urges South Massey Street connector road

Mayor Joseph M. Butler Jr. decided to go right to the top in his effort to persuade the state Department of Transportation to build a new road off South Massey Street when the Arsenal Street bridge undergoes a $10 million replacement in 2019. Earlier this year, DOT officials told the city that the state cannot afford to build an overpass that would alleviate traffic along Arsenal Street while the busy four-lane bridge gets replaced in two years.

