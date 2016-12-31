Looking Backward

Dec. 31, 2006: It's been two years since north country bars could keep the booze flowing till the sun comes up on New Year's, and there are fewer places to go this time around. The state Liquor Authority, for what's believed to be the first time, denied permits to some bars and taverns that wanted to stay open all night, including two in Watertown.

