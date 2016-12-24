Looking Backward
Dec. 24, 2006: Stream in Watertown will end the year with its largest number of employees to date, an employment level the company says it will nearly maintain at least through the first part of 2007. The company now has about 870 people working at its downtown call center, bettering its previous record of 850 workers.
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|18 hr
|so so
|13
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Fri
|Utica zoo
|10
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
|Local Business
|Dec 14
|Enough already
|1
