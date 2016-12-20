Invest in growth: City and county court facilities should be located downtown
The Watertown City Council has narrowed its choices of how to provide adequate courtroom space to accommodate the two city judges. The council and city staff members have been jousting for too long on schemes to provide space for the second city judge the city received when the state Legislature expanded the number of city judges upstate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|so so
|13
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Fri
|Utica zoo
|10
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
|Local Business
|Dec 14
|Enough already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC