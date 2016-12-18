In New York, Watertown has best chanc...

In New York, Watertown has best chance of white Christmas

Sunday Dec 18

The Northeast Regional Climate Center recently predicted that Watertown has about an 80 percent chance of seeing a white Christmas this year, with at least an inch of snow possible. The prediction is based on historical data from 1966 to 2015.

