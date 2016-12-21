In A Small Town, Veterans Provide A B...

In A Small Town, Veterans Provide A Big Service To Their Peers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: National Public Radio

Dave Robertson found life-saving support at the VETS Peer to Peer Outreach Center in Watertown, N.Y. Meredith Turk hide caption When Donald Trump won the presidential election, he made a pledge to every citizen: that he would be president for all Americans. In the weeks before Trump's inauguration, we're going to hear about some of the communities that make up this nation, from the people who know them best, in our series, "Finding America."

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Watertown Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12) 18 hr so so 13
News Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus... Fri Utica zoo 10
Poker game!! Dec 21 MIKEtheSTEELHEADER 1
Phillip Lee Vogt Dec 20 Not making sense 2
Watertown KFC Employee Dec 18 just tell the truth 2
Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14) Dec 17 Disheartened 5
Local Business Dec 14 Enough already 1
See all Watertown Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Watertown Forum Now

Watertown Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Watertown Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Watertown, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,241 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,812

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC