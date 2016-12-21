In A Small Town, Veterans Provide A Big Service To Their Peers
Dave Robertson found life-saving support at the VETS Peer to Peer Outreach Center in Watertown, N.Y. Meredith Turk hide caption When Donald Trump won the presidential election, he made a pledge to every citizen: that he would be president for all Americans. In the weeks before Trump's inauguration, we're going to hear about some of the communities that make up this nation, from the people who know them best, in our series, "Finding America."
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
Add your comments below
Watertown Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who is lisha skeldon (Jan '12)
|18 hr
|so so
|13
|Police seeks public assistance indentifying sus...
|Fri
|Utica zoo
|10
|Poker game!!
|Dec 21
|MIKEtheSTEELHEADER
|1
|Phillip Lee Vogt
|Dec 20
|Not making sense
|2
|Watertown KFC Employee
|Dec 18
|just tell the truth
|2
|Salmon Run Mall Pet Zone (May '14)
|Dec 17
|Disheartened
|5
|Local Business
|Dec 14
|Enough already
|1
Find what you want!
Search Watertown Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC