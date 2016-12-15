DWI charges lodged
Jeremiah J. Snyder, 28, of 21554 Redwood Lane, Apt. D, Watertown, was charged by city police at 11:59 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Arsenal Street with aggravated driving while intoxicated and failure to keep right.
