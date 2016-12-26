Driver charged with DWI after accident

Driver charged with DWI after accident

Monday Dec 26 Read more: Watertown Daily Times

The driver whose truck flipped over into the middle of the road on Flower Avenue West on Friday evening has been charged with driving while intoxicated. City police charged Timothy M. Gydesen, 28, of 21601 Floral Drive, Lot 23B, with DWI following a rollover accident in the 200 block of Flower Avenue West shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.

