Driver charged with DWI after accident
The driver whose truck flipped over into the middle of the road on Flower Avenue West on Friday evening has been charged with driving while intoxicated. City police charged Timothy M. Gydesen, 28, of 21601 Floral Drive, Lot 23B, with DWI following a rollover accident in the 200 block of Flower Avenue West shortly after 7 p.m. Friday.
