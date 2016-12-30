Community role model: Chamber honors Gilbert Pearsall with 2016 Shapiro Award

Those of us at the Watertown Daily Times familiar with Gilbert H. Pearsall Jr. remember him as the guy who compelled us to sign endless forms when we were hired, prodded us to fill out the proper documents at the end of the year to maintain our employee benefits and helped us navigate complex personnel changes. As the director of human resources for the Johnson Newspaper Corp. for more than a decade, this was his job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.